Safety first for back to school

August 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

With the return to the classroom for students just ahead, officials are reminding motorists to keep students in mind as they drive.

“This is a reminder to all motorists that August is the return of school,” said Chris Conley with the Maysville Police Department. “St. Patrick students return to school on Aug. 12 and Mason County students are returning to school starting Aug. 25. “

He said drivers should keep an eye out for traffic changes.

“Please be aware that traffic will be impacted the first week to two weeks of school and to expect delays, especially if traveling on Maple Leaf or on U.S. 68,” Conley said/

“With that being said, please keep in mind to obey all traffic laws, specifically: the school zone speed limits as well as stopping for stopped school buses. The Maysville Police Department will have zero tolerance for any violators regarding these two traffic violations and violators will be issued citations,” Conley said.

