MCTC’s Conway named president-elect of KY AHEAD

August 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Teresa Conway, the Disability Support Services coordinator at Maysville Community and Technical College has been named the President-Elect of the Kentucky Association on Higher Education and Disability.

KY AHEAD is a non-profit professional organization whose purpose is to promote communication among professionals in post-secondary education to improve the development and implementation of services for persons with disabilities.

According to KY AHEAD representatives, they currently have 72 members from 64 participating KY colleges and universities.

In addition to annual conferences, the organization provides open channels of communication for its members to encourage participants to share best practices with their colleagues from across the state.

KY AHEAD also serves as an advocacy outlet, keeping its constituents apprised of current legislation and court decisions impacting disability services.

The organization also offers a scholarship to students that is administered through local college disability services offices.

“The members of KY AHEAD work diligently to ensure all students in need have an equal opportunity to pursue their goals,” said Conway. “I look forward to continuing that effort and bringing home new ideas to share across our MCTC campuses.”

Conway is a Flemingsburg resident and has been with MCTC since 2017. She will serve KY AHEAD in a three-year term.

To learn more about KY AHEAD or Disability Services at MCTC contact Teresa Conway at [email protected] or call 606-783-1538 ext. 66319.

Trending Recipes