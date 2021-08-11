Search is on for new MCTC president

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata said Monday the search for a new president for Maysville Community and Technical College has reopened.

The search committee will review resumes in September and chose interviewees in October. Finalists will be invited to the college in mid-November for interviews with faculty, staff, and the MCTC board with a goal of selecting the new president at that time.

The anticipated start date for the new president is Jan. 3, 2022.

The search committee consists of five representatives from the MCTC faculty and staff, five representatives from the communities MCTC serves, and the MCTC Board Chair, according to Avi Bear, who also will chair the screening committee. It also includes Missy Bishop (MCTC assistant professor), Adam Hawkins (MCTC associate professor), Melinda Walker (MCTC associate professor), Sandy Power (MCTC director of financial aid), Maggie Price (MCTC advisor/success coach), Rose Clifford (Harrison Memorial Hospital), Carmela Green (Sterling Health Care), Russ Harris (retired Community College department chair), Mark Trachsel (financial advisor) and Steven Zweigart (attorney and former MCTC board member).

The search for a replacement for Dr. Stephen Vacik, who resigned in April 2020 to accept a position

with Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss., was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vacik was named president of MCTC in 2015. His last day at the school was June 30, 2020.

Vacik succeeded Dr. Ed Story who retired as president of MCTC in December 2014.

Russ Ward will continue to serve as interim president until a new president is selected.

