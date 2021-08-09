KY 989 closed Aug. 10-11 for repairs

FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close Kentucky 989 (Salt Lick Road) near Glen Springs in Lewis County for two days this week to make pavement repairs.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, and continuing through Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky 989 will be closed about 5 miles south of Kentucky 9 AA Highway (milepoint 7.65) between Toller Branch Road and Cypress Lane, three-tenths of a mile north of Glen Springs.

The road will be closed day and night during construction. Motorists may detour using the AA Highway, Kentucky 57, and Kentucky 1237 or other routes through Burtonville.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

