Paving set for AA Grayson Spur in Lewis County

August 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Work will take place on the Grayson spur of Kentucky 9 AA Highway in Lewis County this month as part of a $746,000 pavement preservation project, according to Allen Blair, spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9.

Beginning the week of Aug. 16, contractors will apply a thin layer of microsurface – a polymer-based blacktop –to eight miles of the Grayson spur from Kentucky 10 AA Highway near Vanceburg to the Lewis County-Carter county line to preserve the asphalt pavement underneath, he said.

During paving operations, traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by flaggers. Lengthy delays are likely due to long curing times required for microsurface, Blair said. Traffic could also be stopped at crossroads and entrances.

Construction could take about two weeks. Motorists should adjust travel times accordingly, or seek alternate routes.

Cape seals, chip seals, and microsurfacing are common cost-efficient pavement preservation techniques that extend the life of roadways until a higher-cost, full resurfacing project is needed.

This microsurfacing project is being done by Strawser Construction Inc., and subsidiaries, under a $745,998.97 low-bid KYTC contract.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Trending Recipes