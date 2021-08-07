MCTC Reinstates Mask Mandate for All Campuses

Effective Friday, Aug. 6, Maysville Community and Technical College will join the other colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System in requiring masks at its campuses.

All students, faculty, staff and campus visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside a campus facility regardless of vaccination status.

MCTC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the governor’s and state health official guidelines regarding higher education for the fall term.

“We had hoped to begin our semester without requiring masks, but the safety of our campus community is more important,” said MCTC Interim President Russ Ward.

“We do not consider this as a step back, but rather another step forward toward overcoming this pandemic and helping our students reach their goals,” he said.

In addition to the mask requirement, the college is offering some useful recommendations to keep everyone “Healthy At MCTC.”

— Wash and sanitize your hands frequently

— Maintain appropriate social distancing

— Utilize virtual and remote services when possible

— Stay home if you feel sick or have symptoms

For all COVID related updates at the college visit maysville.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-mctc

