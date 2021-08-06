Kentucky Vietnam wall to visit Brooksville

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
In this file photo, Leah Meadows takes a pencil rub of one of the names engraved on the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Memorial Wall. The wall was in Tollesboro in November 2019.

BROOKSVILLE — The Kentucky traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be in Bracken County on Sept. 4.

According to kyvietnamwall.org, the wall was built in order to allow those who are unable to travel to Washington D.C. to see the Vietnam Memorial a way to still see the tribute.

It is a smaller version of the one in Washington D.C., but it lists all Kentuckians who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

“The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, Inc. will travel throughout the state of Kentucky and visit every county. The Wall will not have a permanent home. Our intent is to take it to the communities and the public who may not have the opportunity to visit the Wall in Washington D. C., or have not had the opportunity to visit one of the Mobile Walls. This Wall is a dedication for all Kentuckians and will provide all Kentuckians an opportunity to remember and pay homage to those who gave their all,” according to the website.

The wall will be on the lawn of the Bracken County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the day, the Bracken County Historical Museum will also be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with veterans displays.

At 6 p.m., there will be a musical tribute to veterans, hosted by the Bracken County Alumni band.

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden has been working to bring the wall to Bracken County for a couple of years.

The wall was originally supposed to visit Bracken County in May 2020. However, due to COVID-19, it had to be postponed.

“This is the third time we’ve tried to have it here,” Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt said. “We’re very excited to finally make it happen. This was a project started by (Teegarden) and she brought me on board. Everyone is looking forward to making it happen.”

