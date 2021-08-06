Oktoberfest on tap for Maysville

After a year’s absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th annual Maysville Oktoberfest, presented by the Maysville Rotary Club, is set to begin Friday, Aug. 13.
Oktoberfest celebrates German heritage with live traditional music, German folk dancing, German biers, wines and schnapps, and authentic German cuisine. The Maysville Rotary invites visitors to the festival to enjoy a taste of Germany in the heart of Maysville’s beautiful historic downtown, Friday from 5-10 p.m., and again from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday.
The winner of the 2021 logo contest is Madelyn Clarke. Madelyn also designed our poster for our 10th-year celebration.
Friday evening includes a new entertainer, Nermin Begovic and his Polka Band on the Main Stage at Second and Market streets starting at 6 p.m. Stein Hoisting and Log Sawing events will begin at 8 p.m., sponsored by Caproni’s on the River. Vendors and food outlets will be open by 5 p.m.
Returning this year, schultütes will be gifted to all first-graders that stop by Rotary’s Information Booth Friday and Saturday. The first day of first grade is a turning point in the life of every child and their family. In Germany, an important tradition is the “schultüte,” literally school bag or cone. This German tradition originated in the early 1800s. First-graders get a special treat on their first day of school: a colorful and elaborately decorated cone which is prepared by a student’s parents and with goodies such as small school supplies (like pens, pencil cases, erasers, etc.), toys and candy.
Saturday, the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Wiener Dogs Races for our four-legged friends kicks off the day at noon until 2:30 p.m. at Rotary Park.
The opening ceremony and keg tapping begins at the Main Stage 4:30 p.m.
The Mad Capped Puppets, sponsored by McDonald’s of Maysville, presents The Story Quest. Royal storyteller, Everett Hickenbottom, has spun 999 tales in as many nights for the queen. Now with one story left to tell he has no stories left. He recounts two adventurous tales, The Stolen Crown and Feet Water, before getting help from the audience to imagine one final wondrous story. This production features loads of audience participation and hilarious puppets. It gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Second Street Mall stage (next to US Bank).
Vendors and Music will begin at noon. Strolling origami artist, strolling magician, and stilt balloon artist for kids and adults, will entertain from 4-7 p.m.
The German Dancers will be back with traditional German folk dancing at 5 p.m, and the Mädel Jäger Band, will be on the main stage from 1-4 p.m. and again at 6-10 p.m. on Saturday.
King and Queen Contest registration near the Main Stage at Second and Marke street begins at 7 p.m., with the King and Queen judging and presentation at 7:30 p.m., The event is sponsored by Lasting Impression Salon and Spa. There will also be a Prince and a Princess awarded as well. Come dressed in traditional German and Bavarian costume for a chance to be part of the royal court.
Tug-O-War competition begins at 2 p.m. this year at Rotary Park. Teams must register by 2:45 p.m. and the competition begins at 3 p.m. This event is sponsored by Stober Drives of Maysville. Awards will be held on the Main Stage at Second and Market after the contest.
Second Street and lower Market Street will close at noon on Friday for setup.
The proceeds from the festival support the Rotary Scholarship Fund. Each year the Maysville Rotary awards scholarships to the Maysville Community and Technical College for two – four area students.
Please visit our website for a complete listing of events and times. www.MaysvilleOktoberfest.org