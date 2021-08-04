McCane receives positive evaluation

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane presents the above and beyond award to employee Rick Saunders. Provided

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane presents the above and beyond award to employee Rick Saunders.

AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane recently received an exemplary evaluation by the board of education.

The evaluation measures seven areas including strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership, and influential leadership.

AIS Board Chair Julie Moore said, “Ms. McCane has demonstrated exceptional leadership during the unprecedented crisis caused by the pandemic. She prioritized the health and safety of students and staff and ensured effective implementation of teaching and learning under the most challenging circumstances. She did so with a calm and unflinching resolve to remain focused on educating and providing for the students and families.”

During the meeting, the board presented the Above and Beyond Award to employee Rick Saunders.

According to McCane, the award was created by the school board and administrators after several compliments were made about Saunders going above and beyond for the district.

Saunders has served as head maintenance, custodian and bus driver for three years.

McCane said, “There’s no one better to receive the inaugural Above and Beyond Award than Rick. He is a valued member of the Augusta Independent family who cares deeply for others, works hard daily and takes exceptional pride in his work. We appreciate him and the contributions to our students and school district.”

Also during the meeting, Principal Robin Kelsch told board members that there were several students who had taken advantage of the summer learning program. Elizabeth Dyar, along with the foster grandparent program, provided math and reading intervention during the program.

There were 35 middle and high school students who received credit recovery.

Kelsch also said there were 22 students who participated in the summer work program.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Announcement of the new district website going live.

— McCane recently met with Lalani Bates, who owns the Augusta Beehive about a fundraiser the restaurant is planning for the school.

