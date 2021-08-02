Goddard bridge closed for maintenance

August 2, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

FLEMINGSBURG — The Goddard Covered Bridge in Fleming County will be closed for the next seven to 10 days for maintenance, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Kentucky Department of Highways structures crew will make timber repairs and do other work at the historic bridge off Kentucky 32 at Goddard. Work will take about 10 days, or until Friday, Aug. 13, to complete.

During construction, the bridge will be closed day and night to all traffic. Motorists may detour using the nearby Goddard Road bridge.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Trending Recipes