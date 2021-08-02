Here we go again: Covid on upswing

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the second set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the state’s vaccine incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
In the meantime, the state’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
“Now, with the delta variant surging, it’s more important than ever that we talk about why we’re doing this drawing in the first place,” Beshear said as he announced the latest winner. “We did it to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone eligible should sign up for a vaccine and the remaining drawing as soon as possible.”
Beshear said the second drawing was conducted Thursday, randomly selecting one adult Kentuckian for the $1 million prize and five youth to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school.
The winner of the $1 million prize is Ginger Schultz from Louisville.
“I have never experienced anything like this. It’s shocking because you don’t really think you’re going to win,” said Ginger Schultz. “Why take a chance at getting very sick and possibly die or even passing it on to someone else? That’s what my main concern was. My mom is 85 and she has breathing issues and I have always been very concerned about her getting it or me passing it on to her.”
The five Kentucky youth selected for full scholarships are:
— Shelby Anderson of Louisville.
— Isabella Brozak of Crestwood.
— TJ Ponder of Owenton.
— Reese Johnson of Harrodsburg.
— Julian Sandberg of Ft. Mitchell.
Locally, the Buffalo Trace Health District is offering vaccines with no appointment necessary. On Aug. 2-7, 5-8:30 p.m., vaccinations will be available at the Germantown Fair. Officials said this would be one of the last chances to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for the unforeseen future as health officials have been notified the supply will diminish after Aug. 7. However, both Pfizer and Moderna will still be available Monday-Friday at the health department. Call 606-564-9447 for questions.
In Fleming County officials are also encouraging residents to come in for the vaccine.
“Vaccinations would greatly help to reduce the illness,” officials said. “That is why the Fleming County Health Department offers vaccinations to anyone 12 years of age and older. “
Residents can call the Fleming County Health Department at 606-845-6511 to put their name on the vaccination list.
The latest local numbers available include:
Mason County — 1,792 total cases, 37 active, 40 deaths.
Robertson County — 257 cases, two active, 15 deaths.
Bracken County — 667 total cases, 22 active, nine deaths.
Lewis County — 1,492 total cases, 48 active cases, 41 deaths.
Fleming County — 1,269 total cases, 31 active, 25 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 2,526 total cases, 58 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 4,128 total cases, 62 deaths.
According to the latest COVID-19 incident rate map from the state, Bracken County and Mason County are in the Orange Zone with Lewis County, Robertson County, and Fleming County both in the Red Zone.