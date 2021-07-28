Sky walkers

July 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Watch for traffic impacts this week on the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville for routine scheduled inspections. Contractors will inspect the Ohio River bridge’s steel superstructure and cabling, which could require intermittent lane closures or flagged traffic on US 62 and on East Second Street from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through the July 31 weekend. .

Watch for traffic impacts this week on the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville for routine scheduled inspections. Contractors will inspect the Ohio River bridge’s steel superstructure and cabling, which could require intermittent lane closures or flagged traffic on US 62 and on East Second Street from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through the July 31 weekend. .

Watch for traffic impacts this week on the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville for routine scheduled inspections. Contractors will inspect the Ohio River bridge’s steel superstructure and cabling, which could require intermittent lane closures or flagged traffic on US 62 and on East Second Street from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through the July 31 weekend. .

Trending Recipes