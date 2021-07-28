Mayor invites residents to serve

Mayor Debra Cotterill

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill is looking for some residents of the city who may be interested in stepping forward to serve on city panels.

She is currently accepting applications to serve on several boards and commissions, including the Commission on Human Rights, Board of Adjustments, and Maysville-Mason County Joint Planning Commission, she said.

The appointment to the Commission on Human Rights will be to fill an unexpired term and end March 9, 2023. Both Board of Adjustments and Maysville-Mason County Joint Planning have four-year terms, which will expire July 31, 2025.

Cotterill will be making appointments to additional boards later in the year, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, she said.

Anyone interested in serving on a Board or Commission, download or complete the online application found at https://www.cityofmaysville.com or request one from the city clerk’s office. After the application is received, a receipt of application e-mail will be sent to the applicant. Anyone who does not receive that receipt within a day after submittal, should contact City Clerk Lisa R. Dunbar at 606-564-2718 or [email protected] to make sure that the application has reached the City Clerk’s Office.

Once an application is received, the city will place the applicant’s name on the resource list for the particular board.

Board members and commissioners generally serve as unpaid volunteers, but the rewards can be gratifying, Cotterill said. Members meet other residents with similar interests, they learn about the city, and they help shape the future of Maysville, she added.

To find out more about a specific board or commission, please visit the agency’s individual web page. Board and commission meetings are open to the public, so potential applicants are encouraged to sit in on monthly meetings. Meeting dates, times, and locations vary, and are available on individual web pages.

