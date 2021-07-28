Three indicted by Mason grand jury

Three men were named in indictments returned Friday by a Mason County grand jury.

Joseph Alan Puckett, 35, of Maysville, faces one count of receiving stolen property over $500 but less that $10,000 in connection with a Nov. 28, 2020 incident involving s stolen pickup truck, according to the indictment.

Puckett allegedly “received, retained or disposed of,” a Chevrolet pickup truck, battery charger, air compressor, record player, coat stand, and other items “knowing that they had been stolen…”

Puckett is also charged with being a second-degree persistent felony offender.

He was arrested in November and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center. He was released in June on his own recognizance.

Benjamin Wayne Faul, 43, of Maysville, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The alleged incident took place on May 18.

Faul is currently being held at MCDC on a $10,000 bond.

James Dwayne Fryman, 35, of Maysville, was also indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 but less that $10,000 after he allegedly “received, retained or disposed of a flatbed trailer knowing that it had been stolen…,” according to the indictment.

He is also charged with theft of identity after he allegedly used identifying information of another person and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Fryman is housed in the Mason County Detention Center on a fugitive from another state warrant. He is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Sept. 10 in connection with those charges.

