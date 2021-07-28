MCTC among 13 community colleges selected for Project Vision

Project Vision, supported by the National Science Foundation has announced its second cohort, comprised of 13-colleges, including Maysville Community and Technical College.
The goal of this project is to catalyze submissions of proposals from 45-two year colleges not previously associated with Division of Undergraduate Education programs.
“We are honored to be among the group selected for Project Vision,” said Shana Savard-Hogge, director of Grants and Contracts at MCTC. “This opportunity has the potential to impact the next generation of students at MCTC, so we are excited to get to work!”
Not only do Project Vision teams help each 2YCs generate an innovative idea that aligns with DUE funding, but Project Vision supports capacity building at each college so that these colleges can regularly submit proposals to NSF. Specifically, Project Vision’s staff and team of subject matter experts work with local faculty and staff to create a comfort level in writing grants and looking for growth opportunities. In addition, Project Vision involves the college board of trustees, which encourages new college presidents to pursue DUE funding and thus help grow and sustain the DUE program.
Project Vision’s mission is to:
— Provide two-year diverse, small, rural colleges, and/or colleges with newer Presidents the expertise to generate innovative ideas that produce award-worthy NSF proposals.
— Offer support at all levels of a college ecosystem including Board of Trustees, president, administrators, faculty, and staff.
— Provide professional development activities for BOT, presidents, administrators, faculty, and staff by working with these entities to embrace the merits of the NSF Advanced Technological Education Program and other Division of Undergraduate Education programs.
— Provide each college the support needed to build up their capacity and to regularly submit proposals, as deemed appropriate, to the ATE Program and other DUE Programs.
— Lead this initiative by a seasoned team of ATE experts, a former college president/CEO, senior college administrators, and former NSF program officers who couple on-site analysis with follow-up services to help each college build STEM and grant capacity.
The 13-colleges selected to participate are:
— Arkansas State University – Newport
— Berkshire Community College
— Corning Community College
— Des Moines Area Community College
— Edgecombe Community College
— Gallatin College Montana State University
— Glen Oaks Community College
— Maysville Community & Technical College
— Miles Community College
— Minnesota West Community College
— Montcalm Community College
— The College of Menominee Nation
— Tompkins Cortland Community
The National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program focuses on the education of technicians for the high-technology fields that drive our nation’s economy. The program involves partnerships between academic institutions and industry to promote improvement in the education of science and engineering technicians at the undergraduate and secondary school levels. The ATE program supports curriculum development; professional development of college faculty and secondary school teachers; career pathways to two-year colleges from secondary schools and from two-year colleges to four-year institutions; and other activities.