Adams man convicted in drug-death of preganant woman

WEST UNION, Ohio — An Adams County man was sentenced this week to more than two decades in prison in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of Shyonda Burton and her unborn child, a girl named Faithlyn

Burton, 30, died in May 2020, in a camper located on Wheat Ridge Road, officials said.

Jonas Bontrager, 56, who lived in the camper along with Burton, was convicted of two felony counts related to trafficking and possession of drugs, two felony charges of corrupting another with drugs, and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to information from Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley.

Burton was seven months pregnant at the time of her death and Bontrager was also charged in connection with the baby’s death, Kelley said.

According to Kelley, “finding that Bontrager showed no genuine remorse in his crime and noting the serious problem of a steady flow of drugs into Adams County, Judge Brett M. Spencer handed down a stiff sentence, ordered Bontrager to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison and requiring him to reimburse the victim’s aunt for the cost of the funeral.”

“This criminal drove to Cincinnati, picked up these deadly drugs, and brought them back to our county,” Kelley said. “Then, he gave those drugs to a vulnerable pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of her and a baby who was just eight weeks away from being born. It’s absolutely inexcusable.”

Assistant Prosecutor Mark R. Weaver prosecuted the case and made court arguments, Kelley said. The prosecutor’s office refused to reduce or dismiss any of the charges, which eventually led to Bontrager admitting his crimes and pleading guilty to all charges on the indictment, he said.

Kelly also credited the victim’s aunt, who came to court and offered a heartfelt victim impact statement on behalf of Burton’s family.

“This proud woman spoke with eloquence and passion and asked the judge to do justice,” Kelley said. “We’re glad the judge heard her plea and handed down a serious sentence for these serious crimes.”

