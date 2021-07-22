MCTC Practical Nursing class receives 100% NCLEX pass rate

The most recent Licensed Practical Nursing class from the Montgomery Campus at Maysville Community and Technical College has earned a perfect pass rate on its National Council Licensure Exam commonly known as the NCLEX.

The NCLEX is designed to test the competency of nursing school graduates. After graduation from nursing school, a student must take the exam in order to receive his or her nursing license allowing them to gain employment in the state where they have met the requirements.

Associate Dean for Health Sciences Ginger Clarke was thrilled with the results but is not surprised.

“The reputation of the MCTC nursing program continues to grow with this latest achievement. We make sure our nursing students are prepared for the career ahead of them and getting them ready to pass the NCLEX is the first step,” said Clarke.

Students in the Nursing Program undergo a rigorous course of study. Nursing faculty facilitate learning through various teaching methods in the classroom and laboratory to help the students master the skills needed once they enter the healthcare field. In addition to traditional lectures, students are accompanied by faculty to various area clinical sites where they participate in patient care and learn the latest nursing technologies available.

The national pass rate for the NCLEX-PN in 2020 was 70.89 percent.

To learn more about MCTC’s Nursing program visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/nursing.aspx.

