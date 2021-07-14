Vehicle-buggy accident leaves several injured

“Taught by the best to be the best.”

That’s how Tim Davis, a welding lab assistant at Maysville Community and Technical College, described the teaching career of his former professor, Stanley Click, at the recent laboratory naming ceremony to honor Click for his role in building MCTC’s welding technology program into its respected position in Kentucky and elsewhere.

“Nothing is more satisfying for a teacher than to help a student develop the skill and confidence to become successful in their chosen field and to carry that pride into their personal life,” Click said at the ceremony unveiling the official name of the Stanley Click Welding Laboratory at MCTC’s Center for Workforce Development on the Rowan Campus.

“Becoming proficient in a specialized skilled trade like welding usually means achieving a standard of living and a sense of personal achievement that can last a lifetime,” he added. “We’ve seen that happen so many times with our students who come from a wide variety of social and economic backgrounds.”

Excellence in teaching was an outgrowth of Click’s first educational pursuit of his own, training at the world-renowned Hobart Welding School in Troy, Ohio. His studies there led to nine years as a journeyman welder in a pipefitters union that placed him in a variety of welding challenges in construction and other industries.

Click, a native of Elliott County, realized that teaching welding skills to others was his goal in life. That led him in 1984 to Rowan State Vocational-Technical School in Morehead, a forerunner of Rowan Technical College which, in turn, merged in 2004 with Maysville Community College to form MCTC.

“Ronnie Allen and I were hired to start the welding program and we began in a totally empty classroom with no students or equipment,” Click recalled. “Luckily, we enrolled some students with mechanical skills and they helped us build the furniture we needed and the purchase of actual welding equipment made us totally operational by January 1985.”

The rest, as some say, is historic. High school and college-aged students were recruited and the program eventually flourished with practically all of its graduates quickly landing well-paying jobs in manufacturing and other metal-based industries.

“We reached a point where a metal fabrication company in Central Kentucky hired all of our students as soon as we said they were ready,” Click said. “In skilled trades education, that is the best you can hope for.”

Click taught for about 25 years on a full-time basis before going into administration as a program coordinator, department chair, academic coordinator of the Rowan Campus and as administrator of the major federal funding provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

A full professor when he retired a few years ago, Click continues to teach on a part-time basis. His favorite teaching subject now is blueprint reading, a critical skill needed by welders.

He and his wife, Jane, a retired nurse practitioner for the VA, have a daughter, two sons and five grandchildren. Kelly Click Thomas is a nurse at the UofL Hospital. Stephen Click is in dental school at UK and Andrew Click is a civil engineer in Las Vegas.

At the naming ceremony, MCTC Interim President Russell Ward described his longtime friend and associate as “one of the most respected faculty members in this college’s history.” Former state representative Rocky Adkins, now a senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, said Click had dedicated his career to helping others find job success.

For more information about opportunities in welding technology at MCTC, go online to maysville.kctcs.edu.