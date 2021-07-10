City revamps facade program

Maysville’s facade grant program is making a return in a slightly revamped format, commissioners learned Thursday.
City Manager Matt Wallingford said he and other city officials, including Main Street Director Caroline Reece and Codes Enforcement Officer Nicole Brooks, met with Amy Kennedy and Katrina Hartley of Buffalo Trace Area Development District, which will administer the program.
The program includes about 150,000 in funding and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis for those who qualify, Wallingford said. The program will be open to residential and commercial buildings, with businesses confined to the designated Main Street Area, Reece said. Grants will be awarded for businesses and will encompass more than facades, she said. Grants may be used to cover roof repairs, wiring, or other inside issues, Reece said.
Grants may be awarded for up to $10,000 in matching funds, Reece said.
Wallingford said the goal is to roll the program out by the beginning of August.
Also Thursday, commissioners held the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s open records request procedure. Under the updated version, requests can be made in an electronic or online format such as email. The updated ordinance also addresses Kentucky’s changes in Freedom of Information laws such as requiring that anyone making an FOI request to the city be a resident of the state or own property or a business or work for someone in Kentucky.
In other business, commissioners:
— Approved a lease with Maysville Community and Technical College for space in the Cox Building for $1,5000 per month.
— Accepted an offer from the Airport Coronavirus Relief Grant Program for an FFA grant.
— Agreed to change the status of Public Works Employee Bruce Kinder from seasonal to full-time.
— Approved the hiring of Greg Wilson into the Utility Department.