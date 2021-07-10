Filming could mean traffic delays in SK Bridge

Confusion over whether or not a film crew could or would close the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge for an extended stretch has been cleared up by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

On Thursday, the village of Aberdeen, Ohio, posted on its Facebook page that the bridge would be closed on Saturday, then Tuesday and finally Monday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., for the filming of a movie that has also been filming in Maysville.

But issues arose when KYTC learned of the plans to close the bridge connecting Aberdeen and Maysville as scenes for “Bones and All,” were shot.

The film company, Belvedere Productions LLC, had requested a permit for traffic encroachment on the historic bridge and said it planned to flag traffic during filming, meaning there would be some traffic delays. But the company did not request nor was it granted a permit from KYTC, which controls the bridge, to close traffic for a seven-hour period, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair.

“The state has granted a traffic permit to a film company, but the film crew did not request any state highway closures,” Blair posted on the KYTC District 9 Facebook page.

Blair said he believes the situation may have been the result of miscommunication between the film company, KYTC and Aberdeen officials.

“However, the company has indicated it will coordinate flagged traffic or otherwise hold traffic during filming on the Simon Kenton bridge – currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 12. Traffic could be held up two to three minutes at a time. The company is coordinating with local law enforcement for traffic control,” Blair said.

The Village of Aberdeen Facebook page has been updated to reflect the final decision.

Motorists should expect traffic delays on the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (U.S. 62) at Maysville and on area highways as part of the film crew visit.

Motorists should also be alert for any schedule changes.