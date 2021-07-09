Time for summer cleanup

FRANKFORT — Several new laws passed by the Kentucky General Assembly go into effect Wednesday in the commonwealth.

Some of those laws include House Bill 563, which has two major parts to it.

The first part would allow students the option to choose which school district to attend outside their county of residence.

“Beginning July 1, 2022, those nonresident pupils admitted pursuant to district nonresident pupil policies adopted under Section 2 of this Act; and a nonresident pupil who attends a district in which a parent of the pupil is employed. All tuition fees required of a nonresident pupil may be waived for a pupil who meets the requirements of this paragraph,” the bill states.

According to the bill, by July 1, 2022, boards of education must adopt a nonresident pupil policy to govern the terms under which the district shall allow children to be eligible to enroll in any public school located within the district.

The second part of the bill establishes an education opportunity account program.

”The purpose of the EOA program is to give more flexibility and choices in education to Kentucky residents and to address disparities in educational options available to students,” the bill states.

According to the bill, funds in the EOA are allocated by an account granting organization in order to pay for expenses related to education and EOA students.

State Rep. William Lawrence, who voted for the bill, said that while he was not excited about every aspect of the bill, he voted for the EOA that would assist students with educational expenses.

“As with any kind of legislation, I’m not excited about everything in this bill,” he said. “The $25 million in tax credits is money coming in to help our students. The vast majority of our students in our districts would be eligible for assistance from that.”

Another bill is Senate Bill 127 that encourages schools to keep bronchodilator rescue inhalers in at least two locations. It also requires schools with inhalers to have policies in place for the usage of the devices.

House Bill 312 limits the ability of people who do live, work or conduct business within the state of Kentucky to obtain records through the state’s open records law.

Lawrence said he voted for the bill because it would make it difficult for out-of-state individuals to obtain personal information of residents in Kentucky.

“We had a lot of people who sent emails about unemployment and they would include their Social Security numbers and there was discussion on the medical marijuana by individuals who were wanting here and possibly going elsewhere to get it. Those were personal things that we didn’t want out if people made FOI requests,” he said.

According to Lawrence, it will also make the process of making an FOI request easier by creating a form that residents can fill out instead of having to send a letter.

“The state received so many FOIs recently that it was almost impossible to do anything else. This will make that process easier for everyone.”

Other laws include:

— House Bill 210 which requires employers to offer the same amount of leave for parents adopting a child under the age of 10 as it does for birth parents.

— House Bill 402 which changes the amount of flagrant nonsupport from $1,000 to $5,000.

— House Bill 272 will allow water districts to impose a 10 percent late fee and cut off services for non-payment.

— Senate Bill 55 will prohibit copays for Medicaid beneficiaries.

— House Bill 126 will increase the threshold of felony theft from $500 to $1,000.