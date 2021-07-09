Time for summer cleanup

July 9, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Summer cleanup time has arrived for Maysville.

The citywide quarterly cleanup, a tradition began by the late Mayor Charles Cotterill following his 2018 election, is set for July 9-19.

The trash containers will be set in place on Friday, July 9 and remain available until Monday, July 19, City Manager Matt Wallingford told commissioners at their last meeting.

Dumpsters will also be available at locations throughout the city and appliances will be accepted at dumpsters stationed at the Public Works property on Martha Comer Drive and at the Forest Avenue Police Substation.

Tires, hazardous waste, and construction or demolition debris will not be accepted during the cleanup period, officials said. Otherwise, any discarded items are acceptable, such as furniture or televisions, as long as the items are placed in a dumpster, officials said.

Pledging to clean up the city as a candidate, the late mayor followed through, establishing the quarterly cleanup efforts.

Cotterill died unexpectedly this spring and his wife, Debra Cotterill was selected to fill his unexpired term.

City officials are urging residents who take advantage of the cleanup to be considerate of the public service and place all of garbage in dumpsters and not on the ground outside the recepticle.

