Service above self discussed at Rotary

The Rotary International District Governor spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club Tuesday about the importance of service.

Michael Noftsger is the district governor for District 6740, which represents 38 clubs across the state, including Maysville.

“There’s not a lot of positive professionals out there teaching our kids,” he said. “We as professionals in Rotary should be an example. This is how we need to work across different professions, teach our kids and be leaders. That’s really a challenge this year that I have for you. We need to step up to the plate.”

Noftsger said when he first began attending the Rotary Club in Somerset, he was unsure what it was about.

“It quickly became apparent that there was more to it than what appeared on the surface,” he said. “Sometimes, I see people come every week and they’re really not involved in stuff. They’re not really involved in the projects.”

He also told a story about going to Guatemala with his son during a mission trip.

“We went to Guatemala. There are some countries that have a lot of poverty and this was one of them,” he said. “Our church had sent several groups over the years and one of the projects they had to do was washing the kids’ feet.”

According to Noftsger, he does not like feet, but he chose to do the project when he arrived.

“This wasn’t with the church. It was a school trip, but they took us to the same village,” he said. “There were several projects we could do while we were there. I hate feet, but I told them I will wash feet. It was amazing. These kids…their feet were very dirty. Some of them had better shoes than others. But, keep in mind that you’re in this village where they’re living in squalor. I don’t know how many kids’ feet I washed, but I would do things like tickling their feet to make them laugh. My Spanish was very poor, so we couldn’t really communicate.”

Noftsger said it was a humbling experience.

“It was such an honor to do that,” he said. “It makes you think…Jesus washed people’s feet. At the end of the day, as servants, that’s something we’re called to do. It just had such an awesome effect. That’s my challenge…that whatever we’re doing right now isn’t enough.”

Noftsger challenged the Rotary members to become more involved with service.