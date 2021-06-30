Shana Savard-Hogge appointed to grants post at MCTC

June 26, 2021
Maysville City Commissioners gave final approval to the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget on Thursday.
Included in the budget is $26 million in anticipated revenue with $13 million of that in carryover funds from the current budget, along with $1.5 million in carryover from the utility fund.
The budget earmarks major expenditures for the approaching fiscal year including $4 million for general government operations, $3 million each for police, fire, and public works, $5 million in utility along with an $11 million contingency fund.
Anticipated sources of revenue include more than $1 million in property taxes, $9 million in licenses and permits, about $900,000 in intergovernmental revenues, $2 million in other, and $4.5 million in the utility fund.
The budget includes several major projects or expenditures requested by department heads such as $16,000 for a used vehicle for the assistant fire chief, $40,000 to replace MFD’s aging Jaws of Life device and $80,000 for two Ford Interceptor police cruisers for MPD. Other projects in the budget are $80,000 for a larger dump truck that will double as a snowplow for larger roads, $50,000 to update the public works fleet of vehicles, $6,000 for a mower for the flood wall and other areas, and $80,000 for a spraying machine; and for engineering, $25,000 to upgrade restrooms in the Meeting House in Old Washington, $35,000 for paint, metal repairs and roofing for the Cox Building, $85,000 for storm drain installation at Country Club Heights, and $30,000 for upgrades to the US Bank parking lot event site.
Commissioners also agreed to set aside $750,000 in Public Works and Engineering for projects that target the riverfront from Limestone Landing to the River Park that could include upgrades to docks, a fueling station, expanded camping area, a floodwall maintenance road and a parking area at Hardymon Landing.
Although not all the projects will get completed in the next fiscal year, City Manager Matt Wallingford said he hopes to complete at least half.
Commissioners also agreed to adopt a pay plan that goes into effect on July 1. Under the new plan, based on job descriptions, skills and experience, no one hired into a city position will be hired in at less than $14 an hour.
Public Works Director Dennis Truesdell got the go-ahead from commissioners to conduct an auction of surplus property. The event is set for July 17 at the Public Works property and will be the first held by the department for several years, he said.
Truesdell said he had considered an online auction but expects to get a better response with an on-site sale. He also plans to offer a charitable or school-based organization the opportunity to serve hotdogs or hamburgers during the auction as a way to raise funds.
Also Thursday, commissioners:
— Agreed to cancel the July 22 regular meeting since Wallingford will be out of town. They agreed to call a special meeting if the need arises.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance allowing police officers to drive cruisers home and to use them for official business such as training or court appearances.
— Approved changes to the Code of Ordinances governing make-up for the Board of Architectural Review and the Joint Planning Commission.
— Approved the promotion of Police Officer Juan Davis.
— Appointed Whitley Morgan to the Arts Commission.
— Set July 91-9 for the city’s quarterly cleanup. Dumpsters will be available and appliances will be accepted at dumpsters stationed at the Public Works property and Firest Avenue Police Substation. Tires, hazardous waste, and construction or demolition debris will not be accepted.
Mayor Debra Cotterill closed the meeting by thanking department heads for their work in helping formulate the city’s budget. She said questions directed to them were answered with “intelligent, well-thought-out responses,” and in a professional manner.