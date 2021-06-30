Shana Savard-Hogge appointed to grants post at MCTC

The Fourth of July — parades, patriotic music, lots of red, white and blue and, of course, fireworks.

After all, what would an Independence Day celebration be like without fireworks in your own backyard to cap it off?

It would be a lot duller perhaps but also a lot safer, experts said.

With the relaxation several years ago of Kentucky consumer fireworks laws, it is also a lot easier to have your own fireworks display at home. Many area stores offer fireworks and stands typically pop up the last few weeks of June to offer all kinds of pyrotechnics to the public.

But those in the know said it is still safer to attend a public display put on by professionals.

”It is always our recommendation to attend a public display of fireworks for the Fourth of July,” Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said, “but for those who choose to use consumer fireworks at home, safety precautions are a must.”

“Generally when a personal injury occurs, or property is damaged by consumer fireworks, it is because the user did not follow the manufacturer’s instructions,” Doyle said. “We recommend to never use fireworks close to any structure, or close enough that the “fallout” that fireworks leave behind can fall onto structures or anything combustible. Also fireworks should only be used as intended. For example, fireworks that are not intended by the manufacturer to be held in the users hand when in use, should not be used in that manner. Another good idea is to have a garden hose or bucket of water close when using fireworks.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, it received an average of 7.1 reports of fireworks-related deaths per year between 2001 and 2016. Fireworks were involved in an estimated 11,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2016. More than 69 percent of the injuries caused by fireworks are burns with heads, faces, ears, hands and fingers the most likely to be injured.

Follow these safety tips from the CPSC when using fireworks:

— Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

— Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

— Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.

— Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

— Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

— Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

— Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

— Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

— Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

— After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

— Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Here’s to a spectacular and safe Fourth of July.