Shana Savard-Hogge appointed to grants post at MCTC

Shana Savard-Hogge of Morehead has assumed her duties as the new director of grants and contracts at Maysville Community and Technical College. Her office will be on MCTC’s Rowan Campus.

She comes to the position following 11 years as senior accountant for grants and contracts at Morehead State University, in addition to five previous years in related accounting duties at MSU.

Savard-Hogge also served two years as tax administrator and solid waste coordinator for Menifee County Fiscal Court.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shana to this important position on our advancement staff,” said Cara W. Clarke, director of institutional advancement and executive director of the MCTC Foundation, Inc. “Her wealth of experience will be most helpful in our efforts to secure more financial support from the public and private sectors.”

A graduate of Menifee County High School, Savard-Hogge holds a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees from MSU and has been admitted to doctoral study at MSU.

She served two terms as chair of MSU’s Staff Congress and also chaired the University’s Standing Committee on Service.

Married and the mother of two, Savard-Hogge is a volunteer costume maker for the Morehead Dance Academy and theater program at Rowan County Senior High School.

“This position at MCTC is a wonderful professional growth opportunity and I am very pleased to be associated with this fine institution and my new colleagues,” she said.

Savard-Hogge can be reached at [email protected]

