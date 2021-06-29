MPD investigating shooting deaths

For more than a year, health care workers and first responders have been the first line of defense as the area struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

To recognize their contribution to the community during that period, Maysville will honor a variety of those front line defenders as grand marshals of the city’s Fourth of July Parade.

“I say every year, one of the nicest things the Main Street board gets to do is pick the grand marshals for the parades,” said Mason Street Director Caroline Reece. “We are really fortunate because there are so many people who do great things for Maysville all the time. There is always a large pool from which to choose. However, the last year and a half have been really different, so the board decided to something really different as well. Instead of having one Grand Marshal, we are going to have seven.”

Representing the various health care worker will be Samantha Wilson from the Mason County Health Department; Dr. Christine Sullivan, an emergency room physician, representing doctors; Stephanie Polley, representing nurses; and an as-yet-unnamed representative from Hospice of Hope.

Leading the lineup for first responders will be Maysville Police Officer Paul Mellenkamp; Maysville Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year for 2020 Dwayne Price; and EMT Bryan White.

Reece said the selection was an easy choice as the subject came up early on in discussions.

“It immediately came up in one of our meetings that we should somehow try and honor those who help the community during the pandemic,” she said. “While there are many, health care professionals and first responders were at the top of the list. The board wanted to give the community a chance to thank them for the exceptional work they did around COVID and continue to do every day to keep us safe and healthy.”

Those selected are only a representation of the hundreds of health care workers and first responders who served the community during a difficult time, Reece said.

“It would have been wonderful to have every healthcare worker and first responder in the parade, but that just wasn’t practical. We asked the different entities to send a representative of their profession to serve as one of the grand marshals,” she explained.

Maysville, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is set to begin at 7 p.m., on July 4. Lineup begins at 6:30 p.m., under the train trestle.

The city will also host food, music, and vendors at Limestone Park and inflatables for the kids will be set up in Rotary Park where a bicycle decorating contest will also be held at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Chuck Taylors band will take the stage at Limestone Park. And at 10 p.m., fireworks will light up the sky as a grand finale of the evening.

“Independence Day should be dear to every American, and this year even more so as it is our coming-out party in a way. I hope many decided to come downtown and take part in our celebration together!” Reece said.