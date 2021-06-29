MPD investigating shooting deaths

Maysville Police are investigating the deaths of two gunshot victims discovered Monday afternoon in an apartment on Meadow Drive, according to information from Chief Jared Muse.

Muse identified the pair as father and son, Wendell Hines, 67, and Ellery Hines, 38, both of whom resided at the apartment where they were found.

Muse said two calls came into emergency dispatch just after 4 p.m., concerning a disturbance at the Meadow Drive location. The caller reported that two people inside the apartment had gunshot wounds. The caller requested police and EMS, he said.

When officers arrived they found the two victims who appeared to be deceased, Muse said. The deaths were confirmed by Maysville Fire and EMS, the chief said, and the criminal investigation section was called into service.

The office of Mason County Coroner David Lawrence was then notified and arrived to transport the bodies to the state medical examiner for autopsies, Muse said.

The autopsies were underway Tuesday, the chief said.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact MPD at 606-564-9411 and ask to speak with a detective.

