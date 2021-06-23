City praising drug dog efforts

VANCEBURG — The city’s new drug dog, Elle, has been successful over her first few months serving with the Vanceburg Police Department.

Tony Carrington, the handler for Elle, said the dog has been responsible for about 17 arrests in the two and a half months she has been with the city.

“She and I have been out in the field since around April. She has been used by the sheriff’s department, Kentucky State Police and our department,” he said. “She has been on road checks. We were called for a foot pursuit recently. She was also called to Greenup County for assistance. She’s been busy.”

According to Carrington, drugs and about $1,600 in cash have been seized from drug arrests that resulted from having Elle on the call.

Carrington said Elle has also been good for public relations in the city.

“When you think about calling the police, you think about it being for something bad,” he said. “But, since I’ve had Elle, when people see me, they’ll pull up beside me, or come up to me, and ask if I have the dog with me. They want to see her and play with her. It’s really helped with public relations.”

Elle is a two-year-old Belgium malinois.

“They’re bred for their sensitive nose and bite,” he said. “She has about 1,400 pounds of pressure in her bite. The breed is also known for their leap.”

Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship recently said he was happy to have Elle with the department.

“We’re excited about having her,” Blankenship said. “The city of Vanceburg is proud to have Elle sworn in as an officer of our police department. We appreciate all of the people that have made this possible.”

The city is still raising the money to pay for the dog, which totals $17,000.

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact the city office or the Vanceburg Police Department. Donations can also be dropped off at the city building at 189 Second Street in Vanceburg.

“No donation is too small and will be greatly appreciated,” Blankenship said.