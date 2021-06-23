Alleged hoarder appears in court

A Dover woman who allegedly left more than 20 dogs unattended in a mobile home in February appeared in Mason County District Court on Monday.
Virginia Teegarden, 40, entered a not guilty plea in March to 21 counts of second-degree animal cruelty in connection with the case.
According to officials, Teegarden abandoned the dogs and a bird in the home without heat.
Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said Deputies Brittani Price and Blake Wagner investigated an anonymous tip that some dogs had been left in a house for several weeks without food or heat. When the deputies arrived on the scene they had to force entry into the house where they found the emaciated dogs living in terrible conditions that included feces and urine throughout the structure.
The two deputies were able to remove 18 small Chihuahua-type dogs from the home that day and returned later with a search warrant to remove others, Boggs said.
At least two dogs and a bird were found dead in the home, officials said.
A rescue organization named the Guardians of Rescue responded the same day to help round up the last few dogs and take them out of the filthy home, Boggs said.
The conditions inside the house were so bad the rescuers had to don hazmat suits before entering, Boggs said.
According to information on the group’s Facebook page, the Guardians team was shocked at how sick the dogs were.
“We found sick puppies crying under a bed freezing,” according to the post.
Boggs said the group supplemented the sheriff’s case with documentation and photos.
Teegarden is expected to appear in court again on July 21 for a pretrial conference. In the meantime, her bond conditions were modified to allow her to return to the Dover property, according to court records.