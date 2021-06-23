Mason approves signage for USBR21

Mason County Commissioners and Judge-Executive Owen McNeill are expected to approve a measure during a special meeting Thursday that will allow signage for the new US Bike Route 21 to be placed along Mason County highways.
The county first agreed to an interlocal agreement with Madison County to secure grant funding for U.S. Bike Route 21 signage two years ago.
Ten counties along the route joined forces to seek a Transportation Enhancement Grant to provide signs designating the path bicycles will follow on USBR 21.
The signs will be placed on state or county rights of way and will be maintained by local jurisdictions.
USBR 21 follows much of the Boone Trace, the historic trail that Daniel Boone established in 1775, according to USBR’s website. The 268-mile route connects the Ohio River in Maysville, through the heart of the Bluegrass Region, to the edge of the Cumberland Gap in Tennessee. It is part of the National Bicycle Route being developed in collaboration with the Adventure Cycling Association and the state Bicycle and Pedestrian Program. It will span a route from Georgia to Ohio.
Just this spring, the Ohio Department of Transportation submitted a USBR 21 alignment to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials that follows most of the Ohio River to Erie Trail and part of the Ohio River Trail
The USBRS is a developing national network of public bike travel routes. More than 13,500 miles are currently rideable – and many routes are signed, officials with USBR said.
According to the permit application from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Outdoor Industry Association released a 2017 study which found bicycling participants spend $83 billion on trip-related sale and $97 billion in retail spending.