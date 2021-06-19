Broomsticks: Local authors release patriotic book

Broomsticks is back with a tale sure to stir up pride and patriotism among anyone who picks it up.

The writers invite readers to “Soar into a star-spangled sky with Stamp and Pocky as they embark on an incredible journey across the United States of America. Along the way, Maysville’s resident witches will explore beloved symbols and monuments of our proud heritage and history with the usual Broomsticks brand of humor, heart, and magic!”

Broomsticks is an award-winning children’s book series written by Maysville natives, Sean McHugh and Katie McHugh Parker. The stories revolve around two 9-year-old witches who live in Maysville.

As was their last release (2018’s Once Upon a Maysville Moon), Broomsticks -The American Spirit is a full-color picture book and perfect for all ages.

“This spirited tribute by McHugh and Parker celebrates their love for our sweet land of liberty,” McHugh said. “So, stick a feather in your cap and call it macaroni as you join Stamp and Pocky for a Yankee Doodle Dandy of a good time!”

The authors will be having a book signing at The Russell Theatre on Saturday, July 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Books are $10 each and will be available art the signing.

The Russell will be showing the Robin Williams classic, “Good Morning, Vietnam” at 7 p.m., immediately after the signing.

Parker teaches at St. Patrick School in Maysville. McHugh is a caricature artist at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Broomsticks-The American Spirit and Broomsticks-Once Upon a Maysville Moon are also available for purchase online at indyplanet.com

