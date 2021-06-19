Broomsticks: Local authors release patriotic book

State Rep. William Lawrence is hoping to jump-start repairs on the Grange City Covered Bridge in Fleming County and plans to duplicate efforts for the Dover Covered Bridge in Mason County, he said Friday.

In a letter dated June 7 and addressed to Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Tourism Secretary Mike Berry, Lawrence, who represents the 70th District which includes Fleming and Mason counties, asked that the state release funding needed to restore the Fleming County historical bridge.

“We sincerely appreciate your efforts last fall in helping to get the bridge stabilized,” the letter reads. “Had it not been for your quick response, we would have lost our beloved bridge in the recent flooding. I am aware that funding was set aside to restore the Grange City Covered Bridge in 2019. We respectfully request the release of the designated funs so the restorative work may begin.”

More than a year ago in May 2020, floodwaters inundated the 1860s Grange City Covered Bridge where it spans Fox Creek adjacent to Kentucky 111 just north of Grange City in Fleming County.

State officials, including Gray, and bridge engineers assessed the damage, then consulted with nationally-known covered bridge expert Arnold Graton on both short-term stabilization and a longer-term restoration effort.

Work on a $330,000 project to stablize the began a year ago, immediately after the Buffalo Trace Covered Wooden Bridge Authority, in cooperation with KYTC and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District, contracted the stabilization work to Arnold M. Graton Associates Inc., of New Hampshire.

The first phase included tying the bridge to temporary steel supports to keep it from slipping further and placing sandbags around the damaged piers to control erosion.

For the second phase of stabilization, which began in early November, Graton’s team installed more permanent steel beams across Fox Creek parallel to the bridge. Then, steel supports were tied to the bridge underneath and connected to the beams crossing the creek – creating an exoskeleton of sorts, which now protectively cradles the covered bridge.

Lawrence said he was approached by the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce asking him to request the release of the funding so that work to restore the bridge could begin.

He said he was unaware of the situation with the Lee’s Creek Bridge but since learning about its situation will make the same effort on its part.

The Dover Covered Bridge, sometimes known as the Lee’s Creek Covered Bridge, was severely damaged in a July 2017 flooding event that washed away two steel beams that helped support the span after the creek rose out of its banks. The flooding also shifted the bridge from its truss foundation and washed away blacktop at both ends of the roadway.

Grafton was called to assess the bridge and determine if and how it could be stabilized so repairs could be undertaken.

In September of that same year, KYTC approved $75,000 to temporarily support and stabilize the bridge.

Graton went to work and by February, 2018 temporary stabilization was complete.

Contractors inserted steel beams through the covered bridge then tied them to the structure and the ground on either side. The reinforcement is designed to protect the bridge from structural failures. In addition, the bridge’s wooden truss was moved back into place.

And that’s where the project, almost four years after the bridge was damaged, still stands.

In his request, Lawrence noted that a fire which destroyed a covered bridge in Washington County this year leaves the state with only 11 covered bridge, including the Grange City and Dover structures.

”We must work to preserve the rich history of the 70th District,” Lawrence said. “I ask you to join with me, by calling or emailing the above gentlemen, to show your support for this project.”