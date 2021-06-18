City budget receives preliminary OK

Maysville City Commissioners and Mayor Debra Cotterill gave a “thumbs up” to the first reading of the city’s 2021-22 budget.

The budget includes $26 million in anticipated revenue including $13 million in carryover from the current budget, along with $1,5 million in carryover from the utility fund.

Major expenditures for the approaching fiscal year include $4 million for general government operations, $3 million each for police, fire, and public works, $5 million in utility along with an $11 million contingency fund.

Anticipated sources of revenue include more than $1 million in property taxes, $9 million in licenses and permits, about $900,000 in intergovernmental revenues, $2 million in other, and $4.5 million in the utility fund.

Major projects or expenditures requested by department heads in the budget include $16,000 for a used vehicle for the assistant fire chief and $40,000 to replace MFD’s aging Jaws of Life device and $80,000 for two Ford Interceptor police cruisers for MPD. Other projects in the budget are $80,000 for a larger dump truck that will double as a snowplow for larger roads, $50,000 to update the public works fleet of vehicles, $6,000 for a mower for the flood wall and other areas, and $80,000 for a spraying machine; and for engineering, $25,000 to upgrade restrooms in the Meeting House in Old Washington, $35,000 for paint, metal repairs and roofing for the Cox Building, $85,000 for storm drain installation at Country Club Heights, and $30,000 for upgrades to the US Bank parking lot event site.

Commissioners also approved to set aside $750,000 in Public Works and Engineering for projects that target the riverfront from Limestone Landing to the River Park that could include upgrades to docks, a fueling station, expanded camping area, a floodwall maintenance road and a parking area at Hardymon Landing.

Although not all the projects will get completed in the next fiscal year, City Manager Matt Wallingford said he hopes to complete at least half.

Commissioners also agreed to adopt a pay plan that goes into effect on July 1. Under the new plan, no one hired into a city position would be hired in at less than $14 a hour, dependent on skills and experience.

Wallingford said the move was made to ensure the city can attract and maintain quality employees.

The new pay plan was formulated by Comptroller Penny Stanfield and HR Director Rhonda Rose following meetings with and input from department heads, Wallingford said.

Both the budget and pay plan will be subject to a second reading and final approval at commission’s June 24 meeting.