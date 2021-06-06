MPD captures suspected robber

A man suspected of robbing a gas station in Aberdeen, Ohio, was captured by Maysville Police on Sunday afternoon.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, police had received a report to be on the lookout for an individual involved in a shooting in Greenup. Information indicated the suspect could be in Aberdeen, he said.

While consulting with the Aberdeen Police Department and learning the shooting suspect was not there, they were told that an Aberdeen business had just been robbed. Officers were given information on that suspect.

In the meantime, a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a woman who said she had dropped off a man at the end of the William Harsha Bridge, Muse said.

During their search for the man, officers located the suspect hiding beneath a trailer at the Ozark Trucking Company lot on Kentucky 8 near the entrance to Lake Charles.

The man, identified as William Vaughn, 45, of Glenda Drive, Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, Muse said. Vaughn will be held until he either waives extradition or extradition is ordered by the court, he said.

