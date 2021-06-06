MPD captures suspected robber

WEST UNION, Ohio — Houston Adkins, 19, of Blue Creek, Ohio, seeks a career that not everyone pursues.

Adkins graduated from West Union High School in 2019, and shortly after began attending Belmont College in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Her major — building preservation and restoration.

“My dad is a timber framer, he restores log homes and does stone masonry, so, he does a lot of traditional building. My parents both love old houses, and it’s something that I grew up around and was familiar with. I like working with my hands, making things and being outside, so I decided I wanted to combine those in a profession. When I was a sophomore, my mother told me to figure out what I wanted to do, if I wanted to go to college, so I found a list online of colleges that offered building preservation degrees,” said Adkins.

Most of the degrees were not hands-on, however, and focused mainly on paperwork. After thorough research of the schools and programs, Adkins chose Belmont College.

In early May, Adkins graduated from Belmont College. Since February, she has been participating in an internship at the Historic Preservation Training Center under the National Park Service.

“My internship is for the Historic Preservation Training Center, which is in Frederick, Maryland. It is a branch of Park Service. They work on any federal building or building within the parks, such as buildings built by the CCC, or things in the Arlington National Cemetery; anything that is federally owned. HPTC has three sections, which are carpentry, masonry and wood-crafting. I’m in the wood-crafting section. They do any type of fine carpentry work, which includes windows, doors, balusters, stair rails, any type of millwork,” said Adkins.

Her main project has been working on the doors from the Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater, now called the James R. Tanner Amphitheater.

The amphitheater was dedicated on May 15, 1920, and while Memorial Day ceremonies are held throughout the United States, many consider the services at Memorial Amphitheater to be the nation’s official ceremony honoring American service members.

The President of the United States traditionally gives an address during Memorial Day ceremonies at the amphitheater.

“It’s pretty exciting. The doors all got taken out, temporary doors were put up, and all the old doors were brought back to the woodshop and now they’re being stripped, sanded and restored,” said Adkins.

During her internship, Adkins has also worked on the windows of the White House.

“I’m planning to do another term at HPTC, another six-month term. In my second term, I’m hoping to work with the masonry section to get some experience with that. After that, I’m not entirely sure. I’m only 19. I don’t have any serious responsibilities. Right now, I’m just learning new things, experiencing new places and having fun,” said Adkins.

While at times her confidence may have wavered in the choices she made, she forged on in her path.

“When I was in high school, there was pressure to pick a more academic field. There is this perception that trade jobs are not good jobs, or they’re for people who don’t want to go far in life. That’s not true at all. Trade jobs are readily available, they take skills, they make the world go round. There were times that I doubted I would be able to succeed in this field because I’m a girl. This is a very male-dominated field, so there were times that I doubted myself and my ability to succeed. I sometimes thought I made the wrong choice, and I should have chosen a more traditional academic field, but where I am now, I’m very thankful that I didn’t,” said Adkins.

She has fun every day, she said.

“If you are a girl and you’re interested in a trade job, or — and people sometimes think historic preservation is not a feasible job choice, but that’s not true — if you are someone who cares and you’re willing to work hard, the opportunities are endless. You can go anywhere and succeed and make good money while you’re doing it. Don’t be afraid to go out there and try it,” said Adkins.