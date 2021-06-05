Gov. Beshear Launches ‘Shot at a Million’ Vaccine Incentive Drawing

Getting vaccinated could be worth a million dollars to some lucky Kentuckians.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear invited residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and enter a lottery for a Shot at a Million – the state’s new vaccine incentive drawing.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships – both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

Beshear said there will be two types of drawings that permanent residents of Kentucky can enter to win, at shotatamillion.ky.gov, if they have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Kentuckians 18 years old and older who have received at least their first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may enter to win one of three $1 million drawings.

Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may enter to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books.

“This initiative underscores two critical points in our state’s recovery: higher education matters and so does health and safety,” said Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, who joined Beshear in the Capitol Rotunda for the announcement. “If we want to take advantage of the pent-up demand in our economy, now is the time to get vaccinated and trained up for the next generation of jobs. I want to thank Gov. Beshear for advancing both of these priorities.”

Entry began Friday. Drawing wil be held July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26.

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings. However, winners will be removed from eligibility for future drawings.

Visit shotatamillion.ky.gov. The website also offers information about eligibility, how to find a vaccine appointment, frequently asked questions and official rules.

Local vaccines rates include Lewis County at 22.44 percent of the population vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the state; Fleming County, 35.55 percent; Mason County, 38.34 percent; Bracken County, 33.36 percent; and Robertson County, 23.52 percent.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Buffalo Trace Health Department on Fridays, with the exception of June 11, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., No appointment is necessary but those who prefer an appointment or who have questions may call 606-546-9447.

The Bracken County Health Department wil conduct a Pfizer vaccine clinic on June 9, from 1- 4 p.m., for all ages 12 and older. To register visit https://form.jotform.com/211374179206151 or call 606-735-2157.

Vaccines are also available at Kroger, WalMart, Walgreens, Mason Family Drugs and Primary Plus. Many community pharmacies also have vaccines available.

Four area counties are currently in the Yellow Zone — Bracken, Mason, Lewis and Fleming with Robertson County in the Green Zone.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,703; 16 currently active; 38 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 250; 0 currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 620; two currently active; eight deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,380; currently active, two; 41 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,147; currently active, 22 ; 24 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,418 total cases, 55 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,004 total cases, 61 deaths.