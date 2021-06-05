Daytime closures of KY 1722 in Fleming County set for this month

Roadside repairs will require temporary daytime closures of Kentucky 1722 (Colfax Road) in Fleming County this month, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 spokesman Allen Blair said Friday.

Beginning Monday, June 14, and continuing for about a week, Kentucky Department of Highways crews and contractors will repair embankment failures by installing supporting T-rail at two locations:

— Kentucky 1722 at milepoint 0.7-0.8, just west of the Rowan County line. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, June 14 to about June 16, barricades will be set up at Spurlock Road and Kentucky 211 (in Rowan County) with only local traffic permitted past those points. Thru traffic will not be able to pass the worksite. Work and road closures will take two to three days.

— Kentuky 1722 at milepoint 3.9-4.0, near Stringtown. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, approximately June 16 to June 18, barricades will be placed at Kentucky 111 and Story Branch Road with only local traffic permitted past those points. Thru traffic will not be able to pass the worksite. Work and road closures will take two to three days.

Overall, the work and daytime road closures will take about one week, but could continue into the week of June 21 depending on weather. Electronic message boards will be used to warn traffic of closures and schedule changes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

