Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass dinner and premium bourbon auction

June 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Augusta College Echo Hall Association is making plans for its 2021 Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass dinner and premium bourbon auction, sponsored by Reynolds Pharmacy, Clark and Sherry Hennessey and Riverside Tractor.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 24, at the Clooney Community Center in Augusta. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30, with a bourbon, beer and wine bar. Dinner will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the auction of premium bourbons, including Blanton’s, Elijah Craig Small Batch, some Maker’s Mark collectibles and, of course, Augusta’s own Buckners.

Heartstrings will provide bluegrass music throughout the evening.

The first event in 2019 saw bidders vying for a number of premium bourbons and organizers said they expect the same for the encore event.

All proceeds from the event help ACEHA save Echo Hall, the last remaining structure built to serve Augusta College, arguably the first Methodist college in the world to confer a degree.

Anyone who is interested in touring Echo Hall before the event is welcome to stop by.

ACEHA will also accept any donations of premium bourbon for the auction or any business interested in being a sponsor.

Tickets are $50 each and will go on sale this week. Tickets are limited. Contact any member of ACEHA or simply text tickets to 6064020595 and we will get back to you with information on how to secure your seat for BBB.

