Grayson named student of the month at MCTC

June 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Mason County High School student Sydney Grayson has been named the Maysville Community and Technical College Student of the Month.

Grayson takes MCTC courses through the dual credit program offered by MCTC and her high school.

Dual credit courses are available to service area high school students allowing them to simultaneously earn credit towards a high school diploma as well as college credits.

Upon graduation, the college credits earned can be used for completing a degree at MCTC or transferred to other state colleges or universities.

Helping Grayson earn this recognition is 100 percent attendance as well as a 4.0 grade point average in her MCTC classes…an achievement made more difficult due to the pandemic restrictions of the past school year.

“I am impressed, by not only her demeanor and ability, but also by the motivation and work ethic she displays at such a young age,” said Emily Thurman, Dual-Credit director for the college.

After high school graduation, Sydney plans to continue her studies at MCTC in the associate degree in nursing program before pursuing a career as a nurse anesthetist.

“Sydney is a shining example of the educational opportunities available to the high school students in our service area through our dual enrollment courses,” said Thurman. “I encourage any college-bound high school student to take advantage of dual-credit offerings to get a jump on their college career.”

Trending Recipes