Masks mandate reversed later this month

June 2, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

With nearly 2 million Kentuckians on their way to becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the summer of 2021 is on the road to normalcy for many in the commonwealth.

Public events are beginning to open up and Gov. Andy Beshear said all indoor and outdoor events of any size and businesses of any capacity could increase to 75 percent capacity just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

And later this month, final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end Friday, June 11. On the same day, the state will also eliminate the mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable, such as hosptials, nursing homes, and doctors’ offices.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” said Beshear. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

Vaccines are available at the Buffalo Trace District Health Department Fridays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 6060564-9447 to make an appointment or with questions.

The Bracken County Health Department will conduct a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on June 2, 2021. To schedule an appointment call 606-735-2157.

Four area counties are currently in the Yellow Zone — Bracken, Mason, Lewis and Fleming with Robertson County in the Orange Zone.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,697; 29 currently active; 38 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 250; nine currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 618; 10 currently active; eight deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,379; currently active, two; 40 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,147; currently active, 22 ; 24 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,410 total cases, 55 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 4,001 total cases, 59 deaths.

Trending Recipes