Fourth of July a go for city

It’s official. The 4th of July celebration in downtown Maysville is a go this year, commissioners agreed last week.

In March, commissioners gave an indication the annual celebration would happen when they contracted with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks for Maysville’s pyrotechnic show for the Independence Day holiday, with a budget of $15,000.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials provided a fireworks display for the community but canceled other events surrounding the display, including a parade, entertainment and vendor booths. City Manager Matt Wallingford said he is confident the city can have a complete “get back to normal bash,” this year.

On Tuesday, he confirmed plans for a traditional 4th of July blowout event.

“The 4th of July is ago, a full-blown-go with a parade and fireworks,” Wallingford said. Details of events that surround the celebration are still being finalized by Main Street Coordinator Caroline Reece, he said.

Another indication that things may be getting back to a somewhat normal state was city commissioners’ decision to reopen their meetings to the public after more than a year of conducting sessions on Facebook Live as a safety measure during the pandemic.

Beginning with the June 24 meeting, visitors will be welcomed into commission chambers for meetings. Those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be required to wear a mask, Wallingford said. Those who have not been immunized must wear a facial covering, he said.

Also, at that same the city will shift from Facebook Live to Zoom for those who want to attend meetings remotely. A link to the meeting will be provided on the city’s website and Facebook page along with the meeting agenda, Wallingford said.

The currently is currently in the process of drafting a budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and commissioners have been involved in a series of budget workshops. Wallingford said he expects commissioners will hold one or two more workshops before a draft budget is presented for approval. Department heads from public works, utilities, police and fire have been a part of the negotiations.

The city’s fiscal year begins on July 1 and a budget must be in place before that date.

