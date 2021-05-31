Adams shelter ready for a busy summer

The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need for improved broadband service for Maysville and Mason County, officials said Thursday.

That realization prompted Mason County Fiscal Court and the City of Maysville to join forces and contract with a national engineering firm to develop strategies for increasing broadband connectivity to residents within Mason County and Maysville.

“We really need to be proactive here,” Mayor Debra Cotterill said in joining Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill to make the announcement during a joint session of commissioners. Cotterill said when examining proposals for the study. “We realized together we would be a lot more productive.”

CTC Technology, the company which will conduct the study was founded in 1983 and delivers independent broadband engineering, financial and strategic guidance to public and non-profit entities, including state and local governments. CTC identifies program options and develops appropriate funding strategies that align their clients’ broadband plans, including public-private collaboration, with available funding opportunities, officials said.

McNeill and Cotterill both agree that broadband and e-connectivity has been re-defined more as a necessary public utility as the COVID-19 pandemic became a catalyst shining a light on the issues for everyone.

“The pandemic has illuminated the importance of reliable broadband to our students learning from home, our workforce working remotely and our businesses operating electronically. Given the speed and connectivity needs today, we can no longer wait and hope better connectivity arrives,” Cotterill said.

McNeill added, “The pandemic has not only highlighted the need, for the first time it has aligned the funding opportunities at local, state and national levels that could make significant leaps in connectivity. Today, not only do you have the state of Kentucky’s $250 Million Broadband Fund, approved in the last legislative session, but there are several federal grant opportunities on the horizon for which we must be prepared.”

“I’m convinced that the counties that wait on the state’s broadband fund guidance to do a community or county broadband study, will be left behind or at least put at the bottom of the stack. Mayor Cotterill and I, along with our City and County Commissioners, intend to be proactive on the development of our broadband strategy to ensure Maysville and Mason County residents have access to the best connectivity possible,” McNeill said.

“We cannot afford to blindly wait patiently for providers to make it to all parts of the city and county with adequate speeds and the bandwidth needed currently and for the future. It’s not only a question of quality broadband with speeds and capacity, but of pricing too. At the end of the day, consumers, families, the service industry and small businesses must be able to afford the broadband connectivity that is available to them,” Cotterill said.

Consultants with CTC Technology will help Maysville and Mason County throughout the process of better understanding the community’s needs. Their team of nationally renowned experts will help identify where current infrastructure is within the county, such as fiber and communications equipment, but also develop strategies that will empower providers to connect unserved and underserved areas of the City and County. Additionally, CTC’s engineering specialists will develop network designs and cost estimates that will be critical data for future grant applications and funding opportunities.

From CTC’s work, the City and County will have a better understanding of speeds, coverage and assets within the County, not only today but as we strategically plan for the future. With RDOF (Federal Broadband Incentive Program) awarded investments from Windstream, Charter/Spectrum and Starlink, providers are beginning to invest in Northeastern Kentucky. With CTC’s assistance, we’ll develop a better understanding of how to leverage these investments, in combination with potential grant funding, to make tremendous strides in our future connectivity. While these federal incentives were awarded to individual census blocks, with CTC’s assistance, Maysville and Mason County will have a voice and input to ensure we’re meeting future connectivity needs and maximizing the investment.

“Ultimately, today’s announcement highlights the significance of broadband here in Maysville and Mason County. City and County leadership intends on taking a new, proactive approach in increasing our e-connectivity, not only for citizens but also for our economic future. Without a strategy, I fear our area will miss out on these current and future opportunities,” said Judge McNeill.

“Today’s announcement also highlights the continued, unappareled cooperation between the City of Maysville and Mason County Fiscal Court. In the current funding environment, communities that aren’t aligned will miss out on these opportunities,” said Mayor Cotterill. Judge McNeill and I have been researching these upcoming funding opportunities and have found, community alignment between cities and counties has been vital.”

Recently the federal government announced the awards from their reverse broadband incentives auction. For Mason County, CCO Holdings, LLC (Charter/Spectrum Communications), Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Windstream Communications were awarded over $2 million in incentives for broadband investments in Mason County. These incentives are to serve unserved and underserved areas in Mason County and will affect 1,456 households. They include, CCO Holdings, LLC (Charter), 829, $1,033,481; Space Exploration Technologies Corp., 62, $23,864; and Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession, 565, $1,059,453, for a total for Mason County of 1,456 , and $2,116,798.

“We’re seeing investments from broadband providers, including our own local ISP Performance Broadband Powered by Limestone. By working with CTC, we’re convinced we’ll help these current providers and attract additional investment to ensure our communities have adequate speed and capacity, not only for today, but for our future,” said McNeill.

According to McNeill and Cotterill, CTC will help local leaders better understand where current broadband infrastructure is, where the community will be with the RDOF investments as well as provide a track to run on for future investments. With this data, the city and county will leverage federal and state broadband funding to ensure connectivity for all communities.