Culvert work to restrict traffic on Kentucky 597

May 29, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

FLEMINGSBURG — A culvert repair in June will require traffic restrictions on Kentucky 597 in Fleming County for several weeks, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, state highway crews will repair the culvert under Kentucky 597, about 4 tenths of a mile south of Mill Creek Road (milepoint 3.9), which is about 3 miles north of Kentucky 57 (Flemingsburg Bypass) and 2.5 miles south of the Mason County line, KYTC District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair said Friday.

All traffic on Kentucky 597 at the worksite will be restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals for two to three weeks or until construction is complete, Blair said.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

