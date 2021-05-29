Salute to heroes, pool openings mark the start of summer

May 29, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
The Russell Theatre will show “We Were Soldiers,” Saturday in honor of Memorial Day.

As restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ease, area residents are preparing to observe a more traditional Memorial Day than last year’s holiday.

The Russell Theatre is inviting the public to join the organization in remembering those who fought for our freedoms and lost their lives. The theater will present the movie “We Were Soldiers,” on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. There is no charge to attend.

The Simon Kenton Post of the VFW in Maysville is also inviting the public to share in honoring those who wore the uniform. A memorial service is set for 8 a.m., and a breakfast will be served following the ceremony and continuing until 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

All events take place at the VFW’s post on Kentucky 9 AA Highway.

The Ripley American Legion Post 367 will conduct a Memorial Day salute to fallen heroes at several locations on Sunday, May 30. They include 1 p.m., Red Oak Cemetery; 1:45 p.m., Hickory Ridge Cemetery; 2:15 p.m., Ebenezer Cemetery; 2:45 p.m., Hyatt’s Chapel Cemetery. On Monday, May 31, the salutes will take place at 6 a.m., Ripley Downtown Library area, Lower Flag to Half Mast;9 a.m., Aberdeen Cemetery; 10 a.m., Ripley Main Street Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Pisgah Ridge Cemetery; 11 a.m., Higginsport Cemetery; 11:30 a.m., Shinkles Ridge Cemetery; 1 p.m., Red Oak Bridge; and 1:30 p.m., Maplewood Cemetery.

At 2 p.m., a service honoring past commanders/members will be held at Ripley American Legion Post 367. and at 2:30 p.m., the post will host a luncheon.

The Memorial Day 21 gun salute (7 guns fired 3 times) is performed by the Post 367 Honor Guard volunteer members representing the American Legion Post, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Simon Kenton Veterans of Foreign War Post 2734.

In Adams County, ceremonies include:

— Manchester Cemetery May 30, 2:30 p.m.

— Locust Grove Cemetery (Peebles), May 31, 11 a.m.

— Kirker Cemetery (W. Union), May 30, 1 p.m.

— West Union Cemetery, May 30, 1:45 p.m.

— East Liberty Cemetery (Lynx), May 30, 2:30 p.m.

— Winchester Cemetery, May 30, 2 p.m.

— Cherry Fork Cemetery, May 31, 10:30 a.m.

— Countryside Church of Christ, May 31, 10 a.m.

— Lawshe Cemetery, May 31, 11 a.m.

— Mount Leigh Cemetery, May 31, 1 p.m.

— Tranquility Cemetery, May 31, 2 p.m.

In another Memorial Day tradition, area pools are also set to open for the summer with both the pool at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park and the Augusta City Pool set to open for the holiday.

The pool at the Recreation Park will open Saturday, May 29 at noon. The pool will have limited seating and concessions. Visitors are welcome to bring their own of both, officials said.

The pool will still be running at a limited capacity. Admission will be $5 per person for anyone over the age of 2.

Augusta Pool opens May 31. Admission is $5 for ages 4 and up and $1 after 5 p.m., every day but Friday. Family passes are available.

