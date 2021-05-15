KYTC mowing, roadside cleanup now under way

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists that roadside mowing and cleanup operations are now taking place across the area.

State highway crews in Boyd, Carter, Greenup, and Lewis counties have already begun mowing rights of way along state highways. Mowing operations in Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties will begin the week of May 17. Exact dates of work vary by county, and work is weather-dependent.

Motorists should slow down in mowing zones, which are marked by roadside warning signs, and watch for slow-moving tractor mowers. Safety vehicles will shadow mowers. While no lane closures are expected, please heed warning signs and follow directions of the mowing crew to keep yourself – and workers – safe.

Contractors will also begin mowing cycles for interstate, four-lane, and other major state highways:

— Crews will start mowing along the Kentucky 9 AA Highway corridor beginning the week of May 24.

— Mowing work along the US 23 corridor will be under way by June 1.

The Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.

In addition, roadside debris cleanup and tree clearing are ongoing across the region, especially in counties hardest hit by ice storms earlier this year. Motorists should watch for lane closures and flagged traffic along multiple state highways in northeast Kentucky this spring and summer.

Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political or other advertising signs from being posted on state rights of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed. Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.

