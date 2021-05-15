Mask mandate, capacity limits end June 11

May 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Signs like this will be taken down in most places as Kentucky’s mask mandate is lifted beginning June 11.

After more than a year of wearing masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus, Kentuckians can go mask-free beginning June 11, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

Beshear also said final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end on that same date.

Beshear credited the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds as allowing the commonwealth to ease restrictions.

With about 1.9 million Kentuckians vaccinated, the Governor said everyone who is eligible should be able to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine ahead of June 11.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” Beshear said. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

Beshear said a review of COVID-19 data from the period when many Kentuckians were vaccinated, this March and April, proves the effectiveness of vaccines. Over the two months, total cases declined 18 percent; hospitalizations declined 19 percent and deaths declined 48 percent.

Beshear said the commonwealth would immediately follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that fully vaccinated Kentuckians no longer need to wear a mask in most places and that the mask mandate will be lifted on June 11 with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Even with the measures Gov. Beshear put into place to successfully slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, the commonwealth has been able to maintain economic momentum by continuing to attract projects into the state and create good-paying jobs.

Even before all capacity restrictions are lifted June 11, the state has been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60 percent and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes. In addition, state officials have been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. On May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75 percent capacity. In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 75 percent capacity.

Beshear said Friday that the state of emergency declared on March 6, 2020, when Kentucky recorded its first COVID-19 case, will remain in place for the time being, as will the federal emergency declaration. This is to ensure Kentucky continues to receive necessary federal funds that are only made available to states with a public health emergency in place, he said.

