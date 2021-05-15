CASA and EnviroFlight® Are Partnering for Awareness and Fundraiser

May 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

You might call it the coop de ville.

Or maybe mi casa, su casa.

No matter what you call it, the CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties has teamed up with EnviroFlight and produced with help from the Mason County Career Magnet School’s Skills USA Program, a sustainable chicken coop that will be raffled off to help the CASA organization.

CASA of Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties was incorporated in 1998 as a 501(c)3 organization and has been embraced by our communities and utilized by are judges, according to Rebecca Palmer, excutive director.

“Our mission is to provide trained community volunteers to be the voice (for children) who are victims of dependency, neglect, and/or abuse throughout court proceedings,” Palmer said. “We, at CASA are the voice for the children throughout these court proceedings. Our ultimate goal is to make sure the children we serve have safe homes in which they can thrive”

EnviroFlight® is the developer of high quality, sustainable black soldier fly larvae ingredients for animal and plants. The comapny does this because it is passionate about animals, nutrition, and environment,” Palmer said.

To show support for creating safe spaces for at-risk children, the three organizations have come together to build a sustainable chicken coop made from repurposed pallets from the EnviroFlight plant. Tickets for the coop will be raffled off, and proceeds will be donated to the CASA Program.

“Please support the CASA Program by purchasing raffle tickets for this one-of-a-kind chicken coop, and be on the lookout for updates and announcements on Facebook page of the CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Inc.’s beginning on May 14, 2021,” Palmer said.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at https://go.rallyup.com/a-coop-for-casa.

Tickets will be available online and at local events through Aug. 7, 2021 when the winning ticket will be drawn.

Trending Recipes