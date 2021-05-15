CASA and EnviroFlight® Are Partnering for Awareness and Fundraiser

PEEBLES, Ohio — In an enchanting home nestled in the hills of Peebles, lies one of the largest privately-owned Laurel and Hardy collections in the world.

Bruce D. McCollum, 78, has been collecting Laurel and Hardy memorabilia for over 40 years, pursuing his passion and fascination for the comical duo.

“Laurel and Hardy are a team of comedians, and they didn’t start off together. They were in silent pictures, but they weren’t in the same movie together until a movie called ‘Lucky Dog’. Oliver Hardy, the large man, had an accident in the kitchen and it hurt his arm. Hal Roach, the director, said, ‘He’s going to need somebody to help him.’ So they put Stan Laurel in, and once that connection was made, magic happened. They just worked so well together. They were in movies from the silent era all the way until 1950, which was their last one. They’re an amazing pair,” said McCollum.

Upon entering the home of McCollum and his wife, Bev, one cannot help but be taken by the quaint aesthetic and charm of the abode. McCollum, much like the infamous duo themselves, is a charismatic entertainer who strings his guests along a wonderful journey of imagination and enthusiasm.

Donning a comedic getup — his suspenders strapped and fez cap tall — McCollum leads visitors to a room that is dressed ceiling to floor in Laurel and Hardy items. From puppets to tea bags, movie posters, photos, artwork, mugs, to salt and pepper shakers, the eye and mind cannot begin to fathom any particular item.

In a large antiquated chest on the floor, more Laurel and Hardy memorabilia is secreted away, waiting to be categorized.

“Because of my inability as I’m getting older, I have a whole thing here that has not been categorized. All of this down here needs to be up somewhere. It’s unbelievable the things that are in here,” said McCollum.

On a small, antique bed, a large album reads “Laurel and Hardy Scrapbook,” by Bruce D. McCollum. McCollum carefully thumbs through the pages, which contain jokes, movies, pictures, and still more uncategorized items. The most comical piece in the album, however, is most assuredly the speeding ticket McCollum received as he attended one of the international Laurel and Hardy conventions.

“I don’t get speeding tickets, but I had to put that in there,” he said, tickled with himself.

McCollum no longer collects actively, but the pieces he owns he has acquired from all over the world, such as England and over the United States.

“I couldn’t even tell you [how much this is all worth]. I wouldn’t take a million dollars for this. It’s my whole life. This is more than a collection to me, this is my life. In fact, when Bev and I were doing our living will, what we came up with was, ‘Bruce loves his God, loves his family, and loves his country… and then there’s Laurel and Hardy,’” said McCollum.

McCollum is a member of The Chimp Tent in Cincinnati, a chapter of the Sons of the Desert, an international Laurel and Hardy society.

“Sons of the Desert is a movie that was made in 1933, and it was about Laurel and Hardy wanting to go to a big convention, their wives didn’t want them to go, but they tricked their wives and still went. In 1965, Founder John McCabe decided, ‘Well, let’s create our own Sons of the Desert. Let’s have a convention. Let’s wear the fez cap and do everything just the way they did.’ So now, there are groups all over the world, about 300 of them. They get together, mine is in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it’s called The Chimp Tent,” said McCollum.

Each chapter, first called an “oasis,” and later a “tent” is named after a Laurel and Hardy film.

“They name every group after a Laurel and Hardy movie. At first, they called them ‘Oasis’. Now they call them tents. A tent is a gathering. If you live too far from a gathering place, then you can join a ‘Utopia,” that’s one of their movies, it was the last movie they made in 1950. You don’t go to any meetings, but you get the publication, you get the Intra-Tent Journal, which tells you how things are going,” said McCollum.

Almost 10 years ago, when The Chimp Tent won outstanding club in the Cincinnati area, McCollum’s collection garnered the attention of WCPO’s program “The List.”

“They sent a camera crew to Gene Sorkin’s house in Kenwood to interview him, and when the camera crew had finished with him and the director of The List asked him if they could take pictures of his memorabilia. He said, ‘I’ll be honest with you, I don’t have much, but we have a member that’s about 80 miles away from here in Peebles. My wife and I have been there visiting, and it’s the largest collection I know. It’s probably the largest or is the largest in the tri-state area,’” said McCollum.

According to McCollum, Sorkin has been around the world to attend Laurel and Hardy meetings and even the internal conventions.

“He said ‘That’s the largest you’ll ever see.’ So the next day I get a call from Gene, and he said, ‘Bruce, do you remember when I told you that if you followed me I’d take you to the top?’ Well, I don’t remember — but I said, ‘Yeah, Gene, I do remember that.’ He said, ‘there’s a camera crew that wants to come to your place, and you need to call them and tell them it’s okay.’ So they came here,” said McCollum.

In the brief video feature, along with showcasing McCollum’s even then impressive collection, McCollum shared his favorite Laurel and Hardy films: Sons of the Desert, The Music Box, Block-heads and The Chimp.

After his passing McCollum plans to pass his collection along to his relative, Caleb Grooms.

“It’s not a collection to me, it’s my whole life, it really is. I’m almost 80, I’m 78, and I just live, eat and breathe Laurel and Hardy. So, if you come to my house for any reason, expect to talk a little bit about Laurel and Hardy,” said McCollum.