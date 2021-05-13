Three-vehicle accident leaves one man dead

May 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

VANCEBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating an accident that took the life of a Lewis County man.

On Tuesday, just after 6 a.m., KSP Post 8, Morehead received a call for assistance with a three-vehicle fatal collision from the Lewis County Dispatch Center. The collision occurred on Kentucky 9 AA Highway in Vanceburg, police said.

Through the investigation, investigators said they determined Triston Burriss, 20, of Vanceburg was operating a Chrysler 200 traveling north on Kentucky 9 when he attempted to pass a Chevy Traverse being operated by Shelley L. Neal, 53, of Iowa.

When Burriss attempted to pass the Traverse, he struck a third vehicle, a Ford Fusion being operated by Gaven Grayson, 25 , also of Vanceburg.

Burriss was pronounced dead at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos.

Grayson was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of his injuries.

Officers said Shelley Neal and her passengers refused treatment at the scene.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Vanceburg Fire and Rescue, Lewis County EMS, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

This accident remains under investigation by KSP’s Morehead Post.

Trending Recipes