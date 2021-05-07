Two indicted on multiple charges by grand jury

May 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A Mason County grand jury returned two indictments Monday in two separate cases.

The first indictment charges Edward Allen Smith, 22, of Maysville, with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 and under, and first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a March 30 incident during which Smith allegedly caused serious injury to a minor child “by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument…which created a grave risk of death to…a minor child…”

Witness for the prosecution in the grand jury proceeding was Kentucky State Police Detective Justin Reynolds of Post 8, Morehead.

Smith is currently being held in the Mason County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment in Mason Circuit Court on May 18.

The second indictment charges Shane Allen Ross, 35, of Maysville with multiple charges in connection with a March 10 incident during which he violated the terms and conditions of a Kentucky EPO/DVO by having contact with the petitioner/victim.

According to the indictment, Ross allegedly kidnapped the victim when he unlawfully restrained her with intent to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize her. He also is accused of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and theft by unlawful taking. He also allegedly installed an eavesdropping device on the victim’s cell phone on Jan. 1, 2021, that remained in place until March 10, 2021, and used the device to eavesdrop on the victim’s phone conversations, resulting in two more counts — installing an eavesdropping device and eavesdropping.

Ross is also charged with a second county of first-degree strangulation in connection with e March 2, incident and faces a persistent felony offender charge.

Maysville Police Lt. Chris Conley appeared before the grand jury to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Ross is also being held at MCDC on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mason Circuit Court on May 18 for arraignment,

