Change is Coming to the Big Band Dinner Dance

May 7, 2021
By Dawn Floyd

The Mason County Royal Band 2021 Big Band Dinner Dance will look different this year than it has in the past.

Set for this Saturday, May 8, in downtown Maysville, the name has been changed to Big Band Dinner Dance Festival of Music and it will be an all-day event held outside.

“Usually this event is held in the Cox Building with a catered dinner and dancing as well as the concert, due to COVID it was cut last year and we’re doing things a little differently this year,” said Katherine Austin-Graves, MCHS assistant marching band director.

According to Graves, this year the event will be held in the US Bank parking lot in downtown Maysville’s entertainment district.

“The first vendors will be setting up at 10:30 a.m. and the performances will start off at 11 a.m. with Nicholas Denham,” said Graves.

There will be 26 vendors set up at the event with food and arts and crafts, said Graves.

“There is a full list of vendors and a performance schedule on our Facebook page,” said Graves.

According to Graves the students have been practicing as much as possible in preparation for the festival.

“The kids usually prepare all year for this event but with COVID they didn’t even come back to in-person school until very late in the year, still they practice in class and we have after-school practices, I think they’ll put on a good show,” she said.

The featured performance is the MCHS Jazz Band which will start at 6 p.m., though there will be many performances throughout the day.

“This year is a little different because we have an eighth-grader joining us as well as what we call super seniors, they’re kids who graduated last year but didn’t get to have their concert so have been invited to join us this year,” said Graves.

According to Graves, the eighth-grade student is Kate Touchton who does her own covers and writes her own songs and will be doing a solo performance.

“Just remember jazz music has different protocols compared to others, clapping is encouraged and our students love applause so you can clap during and after the performances,” said Graves.

When the event is held in the Cox Building, they fill all 165 seats but organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year, according to Graves.

“This festival is a way for us to try and maintain some normalcy for these kids and for the community, I really think the community needs something like this right now, it gives everybody a little hope,” said Graves.

The event Saturday begins at 10:30 a.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held in the Mason County High School gym.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs as they will not be provided but tents for shade will be set up.

This event is sponsored by Riverview Primary Care and Aesthetics and Maysville’s Young Woman’s Club.

