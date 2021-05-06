Local county has state’s lowest vax rate

Mary Ann Kearns

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 1.8 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

The state is now releasing the top five and bottom five counties in vaccinations and one local county made the list. The top five counties by vaccination rate: Woodford at 55 percent, Franklin at 54 percent, Fayette at 52 percent, Scott at 45 percent and Jefferson at 44 percent.

The bottom five counties by vaccination rate include Christian and Spencer, both at 17 percent, Ballard at 19 percent, McCreary at 20 percent, and Lewis at 20 percent.

Residents can contact their local health department to make an appointment. Many pharmacies throughout the area are also offering the vaccine.

Clinics are set for May 11 in Maysville with the one-dose Johnson and Johnson and May 15 in Mount Olivet, also with Johnson and Johnson. Call 606-564-9447 to schedule an appointment.

Lewis County is holding a drawing for a Yeti cooler for those who get vaccinated on May 12 or 13 at the Clarksburg Christian Church or Tollesboro United Methodist Church. Call 606-796-2632 to make an appointment.

Both Lewis and Robertson counties also remain in the Red Zone on the state’s COVID-19 map with Bracken, Mason and Fleming counties in the Orange Zone.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,633; 52 currently active; 36 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 243; seven currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 601; five currently active; eight deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,330; currently active, 41; 35 deaths.

Fleming County — Total cases, 1,125; currently active, 16 ; 24 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,358 total cases, 52 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,918 total cases, 57 deaths.

