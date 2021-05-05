DAR celebrates 100 years with KYGMC exhibit

This is some of the memorabilia included in the Limestone Chapter DAR exhibit at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. The local chapter is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

For a century, the Limestone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has served the community. And now members are preparing to celebrate that anniversary.

On May 5, 2021, Limestone Chapter DAR marks that significant milestone – 100 years since it became an organized chapter of the DAR.

The chapter was named for the original name of Maysville.

A century ago, Winifred Reed served as the organizing regent for the newly formed chapter in Maysville. Joining her as charter members were Eleanor Wood, Grace Bierbower, Alice Gill, Jane Moses, Fanny Bierbower, Margaret Durrett, Anna Ball, Anna Hunter, Lucy Lee, Hilda Threlkeld, Dorothy Hockaday, Mary Forman, Frankie Matthews, Nannie Wood, Jessie Allison, Lida Fee, Florene Rogers, Bessie Cochran, Ida Allison, Lillian Russell, Pattie Quaintance, Susie Ball, L. Alberta Brand and Florence Wilson.

This was not the first time though that Maysville had a DAR chapter, officials with the organization said. In 1896, the first chapter had formed and lasted until 1905. This chapter was known as the Valentine Peers Chapter, named for a Revolutionary patriot who served as a brigade major in the Virginia Militia.

Valentine Peers (1756-1830) was born in Ireland and immigrated to Scotland, then again moved in 1773 to Loudoun County, Va. He received 5,333 acres for his military service. In 1791, he married Eleanor Orr and they would have 10 children, among them Mary Eleanor Peers who married Lewis Collins and Henry P. Peers.

It was around 1803 that the Peers family moved to Kentucky and lived close to Lower Blue Licks in Nicholas County where he manufactured salt for five years. He opened cotton factories in Paris and Maysville and later moved his family to Paris where he became a judge of the Court of Quarter Sessions. In 1819, Peers moved to Maysville where he served as a ruling elder of the Presbyterian Church during the last decade of his life.

Members of the Limestone Chapter will spend the next year celebrating their history and contributions to the community. Many women have served the chapter while fulfilling DAR’s mission to historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Educational and fun activities are planned that will include honoring our members, honoring our Revolutionary patriots in the media, grave-markings, a social event, and a chapter history book.

To kick off the year, an exhibit about the chapter’s history has been curated by Sonja Eads and is on display during the month of May at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center’s library.

DAR membership inquiries are welcome. Please contact Dena Green at 882-2011 or email [email protected] for more information.

