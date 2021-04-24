Work progressing on Maysville bridge

A bird’s eye view of the work on the William Harsha Bridge from the KYTC camera.

Work is progressing on a $1.3 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet upgrade to the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) at Maysville, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair.

This week, following joint repairs, contractors began a latex concrete overlay resurfacing of the bridge on its upriver side. That work should finish within the next week or two, at which time traffic will shift and construction will begin on the downriver side.

The project is being done under a $1,283,545.36 low-bid KYTC contract awarded to M&M Services Co., Inc., and includes a new driving surface on all lanes, joint and seal replacements, and other improvements to the 2,100-foot bridge that carries US 68 across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio.

Earlier this week, several lights on the bridge were damaged when the load on a semi-truck shifted and hit the light poles. The bridge was closed for about eight hours as inspectors were called in to ensure the bridge was safe for traffic and debris from the wreck was removed, Blair said.

Work to repair the lights is expected to take place after the current resurfacing project is completed, he said.

Two-way traffic remains in place on the bridge, but is restricted to one narrow (10-foot) lane each direction. The speed limit has been reduced. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

