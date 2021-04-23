Fleming man faces murder charge

Four of five Buffalo Trace Area counties have moved back into Red status on the state’s COVID-19 map after an uptick in cases.

Mason County, Bracken County, Robertson County and Lewis County are all Red on the most recent map from the kycovid19.ky.gov website. Fleming County remains in the Orange, one step below red for the number of cases per population.

Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay said there is no obvious cause for the recent surge.

“There are no signs of clusters that we can pinpoint at this time. We are not seeing any increase in school-age students contracting COVID-19 either,” he said. “Some experts have reported another surge is occurring globally and you can add the recent Easter holiday weekend to that as well.”

At the Bracken County Health Department where 49 new cases have been reported in the last week, Health Department Director Tony Cox said officials are trying to discover a reason for the increased numbers.

Cox said they are primarily seeing family clusters with three or four members of the same family becoming infected with COVID-19. He also said better weather and warmer temperatures have made people anxious to get out and socialize.

Frustration and just being tired of dealing with the upset in routines the virus has caused may be partly to blame, McKay said.

“To be honest, you could argue that COVID-19 fatigue has set in,” he said. “And, unfortunately, there are a lot of folks out there not wearing any facial covering. We get it. It’s been over a year now but we need people to keep in mind the state is still under a mask mandate until the end of April and they should adhere to that whenever possible.”

Cox agreed.

“I think people are ready to get back to normal or whatever normal means anymore,” he said.

McKay also encourages those who have yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to make an appointment to be immunized.

“We are also encouraging people throughout the region who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to consider doing so,” he said. “Health experts have stressed our way of life could possibly return to normal if every eligible person would take the vaccine.”

Cox seconded McKay, urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“Don’t drop the ball at the end of the race,” Cox said.

The most recent local numbers for COVID-19 cases include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,552; 75 currently active; 36 deaths.

Robertson County — Total cases, 229; six currently active; 15 deaths.

Bracken County — Total cases, 579; 38 currently active; eight deaths.

Lewis County — Total cases, 1,212; currently active, 46; 31 deaths.

Fleming County (no update since March 26) — Total cases, 1,083; currently active, six ; 20 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 2,271 total cases, 52 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 3,848 total cases, 55 deaths.

Guidelines for Red Zone counties include:

— Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.

— Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually.

— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.

— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.

— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.

— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

— Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.

— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10steps to defeat COVID-19.