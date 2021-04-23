Church comes through for food bank

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has come through once again for the Mason County Food Bank.

On Thursday, the food bank operated by Community Care of Mason County received delivery of non-perishable items from the church’s warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. The food is valued at about $25,000, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, whose department helped with the delivery.

The first delivery came about after Steve Waldman, president of the Maysville branch of the church, contacted the Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, which donates food to food banks across the nation. He asked if Mason County could be put on the list. Waldman submitted contact information for the food bank to the humanitarian arm of the church and finally received a phone call saying his request had been approved.

That food came at a time when the pandemic first began and many families were struggling, Cartmell said.

Cartmell said the food bank is extremely appreciative of the most recent donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We are most grateful for this donation,” she said Thursday.

The shipment, which was so large a portion of it is being stored off-site, contained common food items such as pasta and soups along with pantry staple items such as four, Cartmell said, but also some items that add a little variety to normal food boxes such as salsa.

Cartmell said the food bank is also grateful for the help police officers provided in storing the food in the warehouse and even delivering some of it to the food bank to stock shelves.

“They did a lot of work,” she said.

Not only did the church provide food supplies, but some of the younger church members have been volunteering at the food bank every week, Cartmell said.

“That help has been invaluable,” she said.

In addition to donations of non-perishable items, the food bank also welcomes cash donations for those who would like to give.

The CCMC food bank is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays until further notice, according to Cartmell. The food bank is located in the It can be reached by calling 606-375-6863.